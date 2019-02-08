Six Nations 2019: Greg Laidlaw - Scotland must beat Ireland 'to be title contenders'

Media playback is not supported on this device Rewind: The last time Scotland & Ireland met at Murrayfield

2019 Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM & 5live sports extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland must beat Ireland on Saturday at Murrayfield to prove they are serious contenders for the Six Nations title, says captain Greig Laidlaw.

Scotland have not finished higher than third in the Six Nations but in the past two years have beaten every team.

Laidlaw says if they want to "take the next step" towards competing for the title "it's games like this you need to win against quality opposition".

"Ireland are one of the best teams in the world," said the scrum-half, 33.

"We've got a lot of respect for them. If we're going to win we're going to have to play one of our best games."

There has been much discussion in the build-up about the Scots facing an Ireland backlash after Joe Schmidt's men were comprehensively beaten 32-20 on their own turf by England in their opening match.

Laidlaw says his team are prepared for that but hopes the defeat, and manner of it, may have planted seeds of doubt in Irish minds that Scotland can exploit.

He stressed, though, that Gregor Townsend's men must strive to impose their own game on Ireland, rather than seek to mirror the England performance.

"Any time you get beat there is a reason," said the 33-year-old, who will win his 68th cap on Saturday.

"We've analysed the game well from last week but we've also analysed the game from a couple of years ago [when Scotland won 27-22] and last season [when Scotland lost 28-8 in Dublin after spurning several try-scoring opportunities] as well.

"We feel we can cause any team in the world problems with our attacking game and we plan to do that with quick ball if we get hands on the ball. We want a strong defensive performance as well.

"Ultimately it always comes back to us and what we want to get out of it. We feel like we've prepared really well and want to take the step to deliver a winning performance."

'Scotland backline is purring' - analysis

Former Scotland captain Andy Nicol on BBC Radio 5 live:

Scotland just have to get parity in the physical stakes, not dominate like England did. I don't think they have the players to do that.

It will take a monumental effort, just as it was for England. Scotland are not going to win this game by battering Ireland like England did.

But if they can get parity, they have got a backline that is purring at the moment and is full of confidence.