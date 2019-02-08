Six Nations 2019: Devin Toner to miss the rest of Ireland's title defence

Toner was injured in the 57th minute of the defeat by England in Dublin

2019 Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen on BBC 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Devin Toner has been ruled out of the remainder of Ireland's Six Nations championship with an ankle injury.

The 32-year-old limped off during the second half of Ireland's heavy opening-round loss to England and has already had an operation to repair the problem.

The Leinster lock is facing a two-month absence and is a doubt for the European Cup quarter-final against Ulster.

Sean O'Brien also sat out training at Murrayfield on Friday but is expected to start against Scotland on Saturday.

The Ireland management say O'Brien is being managed after the flanker recently returned from a fractured arm he suffered during the autumn series win over Argentina.

Connacht lock Quinn Roux will deputise for Toner in the Ireland pack this week as one of five changes made by head coach Joe Schmidt.

The absence of 6'10" Toner is another significant blow to Ireland's line-out options after fellow locks Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne suffered injuries before the start of their Six Nations campaign.

Schmidt has already added Munster's Billy Holland to his squad as injury cover, with James Ryan and Ultan Dillane the only other specialist second rows available to the defending champions.

"It's a massive blow," admitted Ireland captain Rory Best.

"Devin has been a big part of what we've created here over the last while and he's a great player.

"I would say that over the last 18 months or two years he's probably played some of the best rugby of his career, so to lose a player like that, the intellectual property that he brings around the line-out and the calmness that he has is a great thing to have around the team environment.

"So he'll be a loss, as any great player is, but when these things happen it gives an opportunity for somebody else and I thought Quinn Roux was great when he came on. He showed a lot of physicality and he's been playing very well for Connacht - this is going to be a massive opportunity for him.

"It's also going to be a massive opportunity for James Ryan and also lead in that second row.

Beirne is targeting a return from his knee injury in time for Ireland's round three match against Italy on 24 February, while Henderson is hoping to recover from a finger injury in time to feature in the final two rounds against France and Wales.