Juan de Jongh: South Africa centre signs new Wasps contract

Juan de Jongh made his international debut in 2010 and has won a total of 19 caps for the Springboks

South Africa centre Juan de Jongh has signed a new contract with Premiership club Wasps.

The 30-year-old, who moved to the Ricoh Arena in the summer of 2017, has scored six tries in 15 appearances for the club this season.

"Juan has been outstanding for us in the past couple of seasons," said director of rugby Dai Young.

"Having another quality international centre commit to the club, who can play at both 12 and 13, is great news."

Wasps have not disclosed the length of De Jongh's new deal.