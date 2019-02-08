England v France: Chris Ashton replaces Jack Nowell for Six Nations game

Six Nations: England v France Venue: Twickenham Date: Sunday, 10 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website; highlights on Six Nations Rugby Special on BBC Two at 18:00 GMT

Chris Ashton will make his first Six Nations start since 2013 when England play France at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Sale wing, 31, replaces Exeter's Jack Nowell, who drops to the bench.

Lock Courtney Lawes is promoted from the bench to replace the injured Maro Itoje in the second change from the starting XV that crushed Ireland in Dublin.

"After the Ireland game we have had to refocus and reset," Jones said. "By Sunday we'll be at our best."

Props Dan Cole and Ben Moon as well as second row Joe Launchbury are named among the replacements along with Nowell.

Ashton, who spent years in the international wilderness following a series of suspensions and a move to France, returned to the England scene in November when he came off the bench against South Africa then scored a try against New Zealand.

"We have gone for Chris Ashton on the wing; we think he might sneak us a try early in the game," Jones added.

"Jack Nowell was brilliant against Ireland and he'll play a significant role for us off the bench."

France have not won at Twickenham in 14 years, with their only victory in the Six Nations era coming in 2005.

England have won nine of the last 12 Six Nations meetings between the sides and start as heavy favourites against a France team that blew a 16-0 lead at home to Wales in round one.

"The French are always an interesting side to play against," Jones said.

"They are full of talent, they have a lot of unpredictability, so it's hard to prepare tactically against them so we have had a real focus on ourselves."

England started their campaign in sensational style last weekend, scoring four tries as they overwhelmed Grand Slam holders Ireland 32-20 at the Aviva Stadium.

"We can't wait to play in front of our supporters, I'm sure they will be buoyant by the first-round results and we promise we will play a better game on Sunday," Jones said.

England team to play France:

Daly; Ashton, Slade, Tuilagi, May; Farrell, Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Lawes, Kruis, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Cole, Moon, Launchbury, Hughes, Robson, Ford, Nowell