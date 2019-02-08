Jordan Taufua: Leicester Tigers to sign New Zealand back row

Jordan Taufua was called up by New Zealand for their test series against France last summer, but did not play

Leicester Tigers have agreed to sign back row Jordan Taufua from Super Rugby side Crusaders next season.

The 27-year-old, who has been called up to the New Zealand squad but has never won an All Blacks cap, has played for the Barbarians and featured against the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

He made his Super Rugby debut in 2013 and has played more than 80 times.

"I am very excited to be joining the Leicester Tigers after the Rugby World Cup this year," Taufua said.

"I see a lot of similarities between the Tigers and the Crusaders, and I am fully bought in to the vision that Geordan Murphy and his staff have for the team," he added to the Leicester Tigers website.

On Monday, the club announced fellow forward Graham Kitchener would be re-joining Worcester Warriors for the 2019-20 campaign.

"Jordan is a very physical and powerful player schooled in the best traditions of back row play in New Zealand," head coach Murphy said.

"He has extensive experience in Super Rugby with the Crusaders and we look forward to welcoming him to Welford Road in the new season."