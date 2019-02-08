Women's Six Nations: Marlie Packer misses England v France

Poppy Leitch plays for Bristol Bears in the Premier 15s

Women's Six Nations: England v France Venue: Castle Park, Doncaster Date: Sunday, 10 February Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online; text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Saracens flanker Marlie Packer will miss England's Six Nations game against France after injuring her shoulder in the Red Roses' win over Ireland.

Head coach Simon Middleton makes four changes for Sunday's game in Doncaster, which is billed as the title decider.

World Cup winner Packer is expected to return later in the tournament but is replaced by Poppy Leitch.

Leitch starts for the hosts despite not being under contract for England or in the 35-strong elite player squad.

Joining Leitch in the pack are 2017 World Cup finalists Vickii Cornborough and Abbie Scott, while Poppy Cleall shows her versatility by switching from lock to the back row.

Both sides claimed high-scoring victories in round one, with England beating Ireland 51-7 and France defeating Wales 52-3.

Fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean, who scored 21 points last weekend, pairs with scrum-half Leanne Riley in an unchanged backline.

England are second in the world rankings, while France - last year's Grand Slam winners - are third.

"We have no misconception of the size of the challenge ahead of us against France on Sunday," said Middleton.

"Given their recent form and the fact France come into the tournament as champions, they rightly go into the game favourites."

England team to play France

McKenna; Breach, Scarratt, Heard, Smith; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, O'Donnell, Scott, Cleall, Leitch, Hunter.

Replacements: Cokayne, Botterman, Brown, Burnfield, Beckett, Hunt, Harrison, Scott.