Cornish Pirates: Matt Evans and Rory Parata sign new contracts

Matt Evans and Rory Parata have both extended their deals at Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates' long-serving Canada international back Matt Evans and centre Rory Parata have agreed new deals at the Championship club.

Ex-Newport Gwent Dragons player Evans, 31, joined after the 2011 World Cup and has agreed a one-year deal having scored 58 tries in 121 games.

Australia-born Parata, 24, has played 19 times since joining the club last summer from Italian side Zebre.

The former Ireland Under-19 player has been a first-choice this season.

"In his first season with us, Rory has had a really good impact both on and off the field," Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle said.

"There is no denying that we are getting more width on our game, and more balance as well, so he's been a welcome addition who also gives us that extra dimension in attack.

"Regarding Matt, he has Pirates DNA running through him, the way he acts and carries himself speaks volumes and he has had a great career here.

"A really valued member of the squad, he is not only part of our history but also of the Pirates going forward as well."