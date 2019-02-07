Six Nations 2019: Joe Schmidt insists Ireland game plan is 'very varied'

Media playback is not supported on this device Joe Schmidt says his Ireland side must focus on Scotland - not chasing the championship

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen on BBC Radio Ulster & 5 live sports extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Joe Schmidt has insisted his Ireland team's method is not predictable and one-dimensional despite the chastening Six Nations home loss to England.

The Irish were accused of lacking a Plan B last weekend as England overwhelmed them in the 32-20 win.

"We have a very varied game," said Schmidt in answer to his critics.

"We play strong off set-piece, we play a varied kicking game, we play with a varied attacking game. And we try to vary our defensive game."

After making five changes - four of them enforced - for Saturday's game against Scotland, Schmidt laughed off the accusations that his side's game plan is limited despite his reign's successes which include last year's Grand Slam triumph.

"There wouldn't be too many weeks go by that I don't get a letter, suggesting somebody play there, or suggesting a set play or suggesting something.

"And that's when we're winning. So when you lose you get at least three letters.

"And so you can expect people to be saying a lot about how we play, and what Plan A, B, C or D look like.

"So I'm not sure how they summarise Plan A, because I think we have a very varied game.

"I guess I'll leave them to do their analysis, and we'll keep analysing what we're doing, and trying to improve."