Women's Six Nations: Three changes in Ireland team to face Scotland

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Scotstoun Date: Friday 8 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC ALBA

Ireland coach Adam Griggs has brought in Emma Hooban, Anna Caplice and Alison Miller for the Women's Six Nations game against Scotland at Scotstoun.

Hooban comes in at hooker while Caplice starts in the back row and Miller is named on the wing for Friday's match.

Ireland were beaten 51-7 by England in their Six Nations opener while the Scots lost to Italy.

"Scotland will bring new challenges and we know they are also hurting from a loss last weekend," said Griggs.

The inclusion of Hooban, who will make her first start in the tournament, sees Leah Lyons moving to tight-head prop and Laura Feely remaining at loose-head.

Griggs added: "The game against England last week was undeniably a tough start to the Women's Six Nations and while the final scoreline was far from ideal, there are positives we will take from that game.

"Our set-piece was solid throughout and we were able to challenge England at times during the game.

"We need to build on those positives now and make improvements in other areas of our game to become more consistent and force more pressure on our opponents.

"Scotland will come out strong in front of their home crowd and will want to start the game with intent.

"We need to weather that initial pressure and stay focused on our game and what we can bring, which I know the team are looking forward to."

Ireland: L Delany; E Considine, S Naoupu, M Claffey, A Miller; N Fowley, A Hughes; L Feely, E Hooban, L Lyons, A McDermott, N Fryday A Caplice, C Molloy, C Griffin.

Replacements: D Nic A Bhaird, F Reidy, C Boles, C McLaughlin, K Dane, E Murphy, M Williams.