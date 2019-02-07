Six Nations: Wales coach Warren Gatland unconcerned by selection critics

Media playback is not supported on this device Thomas Young: From dad Dai's Wales mascot to Six Nations start

Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales coach Warren Gatland says he never worries about his critics after making 10 changes for Saturday's Six Nations match against Italy in Rome.

Gatland was criticised in some quarters after naming a team with the same number of changes to face Italy in the 2018 tournament.

Wales won that match 38-14 to start their 10-match unbeaten run.

"I've never been a person who has worried about external influences," said Gatland.

"People can say, write or imply whatever they like.

"It doesn't change the fact that we've been put into a role to make what we think are the best decisions.

"I thought we answered that criticism emphatically last year with the performance.

"It's a challenge this year, making changes. Guys have got to go out there and prove themselves.

"We've left out some real experience and quality players."

After the 24-19 opening victory against France in Paris, one of the changes is Wasps flanker Thomas Young, who will make his tournament debut after winning the last of his two caps in June 2017.

"For Thomas, we haven't spoken a lot about expectation for him, it's just about him going out there, making an impression and enjoying himself," said Gatland.

"There is no doubt his form for Wasps has been very good. When you pick a squad, there are always two or three players considered to be unlucky to miss out.

"His name has been mentioned there in the past, but he gets an opportunity on the weekend."

Thomas Young made his Wales debut in 2017 against Tonga in Auckland

Young's only previous Six Nations experience was as a nine-year-old mascot when his father Dai won his 50th cap.

On that day in 2001 Dai Young led his country in a 36-6 home defeat against an Ireland team coached by Gatland.

Young and his brothers Lewis and Owen were mascots for the day and his parents will will head to Rome for the game.

"We were mascots on his 50th game, so that's one I do remember," said Young.

"But it's one Dad wants to forget, as he was captain and we got a bit of a hammering. Running out was good for us as a family, and it was a proud moment for us all.

"That is the only time I've been out on the Millennium [now Principality] Stadium pitch, so it is something I won't forget."

Young has waited for his Six Nations chance with Wales having a very competitive back-row area.

"It's a massive opportunity, especially with the quality of back-rowers we have got," said Young.

"Hopefully, I can go out there and take the chance I've been given."

