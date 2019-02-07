Six Nations 2019: Warren Gatland makes 10 changes for Italy match

Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has made 10 personnel changes to the side that defeated France in Rome.

Centre Jonathan Davies is named captain for the first time with regular skipper Alun Wyn Jones named among the replacements.

There are first Six Nations starts for wing Jonah Holmes, flankers Thomas Young and Aaron Wainwright and scrum-half Aled Davies.

In one positional change Josh Navidi switches to number eight.

Captain Davies, Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Adam Beard and Navidi are the only survivors from the side who started against France.

Holmes comes in for George North on the wing, while new captain Davies is partnered by Owen Watkin in the midfield.

Scrum-half Aled Davies replaces Tomos Williams and is partnered by Dan Biggar with Gareth Davies and Gareth Anscombe named as replacements.

A fresh front-row sees Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee and Samson Lee coming in for Rob Evans, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis, while Jake Ball partners Adam Beard in the second-row.

There is a new-look back-row with flankers Young and Wainwright either side of Navidi with Ross Moriarty dropping to the replacements bench.

Wales have no major injury concerns with Justin Tipuric and Cory Hill only carrying minor knocks but the duo were not thought to have featured this weekend anyway.

"We have made a number of changes this weekend but have picked what we think is a very exciting team that still has huge experience throughout it," said Gatland.

"We have made a similar number of changes to what we did last year, but it is all about opportunity for these players.

"We have had a squad of 31 training together, replicating the Rugby World Cup and it is important they get game-time.

"It is a great opportunity for Jon (Davies) as captain. He has a huge amount of experience, is a great leader and it is a great honour for him to lead his country."

Wales: L Williams; Holmes, J Davies (capt), O Watkin, Adams; Biggar, A Davies; N Smith, Dee, Lee, Ball, Beard Wainwright, Young, Navidi.

Replacements: Elias, W Jones, D Lewis, Alun Wyn Jones, Moriarty, G Davies, Anscombe, Amos.