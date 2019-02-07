Six Nations 2019: Scotland recall Sean Maitland v Ireland; Blair Kinghorn on bench

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn hat-trick seals opening Scotland win v Italy

2019 Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM & 5live sports extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Blair Kinghorn has been left out of the Scotland team to face Ireland in their second Six Nations match on Saturday, despite scoring a hat-trick of tries in the opening win over Italy.

Saracens wing Sean Maitland replaces the Edinburgh youngster, who is on the bench, after recovering from injury.

Other changes see Simon Berghan replace the injured WP Nel at tight-head, and lock Jonny Gray replace Ben Toolis.

Josh Strauss starts at number eight, with Ryan Wilson moving to blind-side.

Sam Skinner was unavailable after suffering an ankle injury which forced him off early against Italy, so Wilson and Strauss remain in the positions they finished against Italy.

Other changes on the bench see experienced hooker Fraser Brown return from two months on the sidelines, taking over from Jake Kerr, who made his debut against Italy.

D'arcy Rae comes in as tight-head cover with Berghan promoted to the starting team, and Rob Harley replaces Gary Graham as the back-row option.

Pete Horne takes over from Adam Hastings as cover at fly-half and centre with Chris Harris, a try-scorer after coming on against Italy, dropping out of the match-day 23.

Scotland began their campaign with a 33-20 win over the Italians at Murrayfield, and welcome an Ireland team who lost their opener 32-20 to England in Dublin.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne - captain); Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks).

Replacements: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), D'arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh).