Ospreys suffer prop injury crisis after Gareth Thomas sidelined

Gareth Thomas has made 59 appearances for the Ospreys since making his regional debut in November 2014

Ospreys have a loose-head prop injury crisis after Gareth Thomas was ruled out for up to eight weeks.

Thomas was stretchered off during the 9-3 defeat against Glasgow on 25 January after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Rhodri Jones suffered a shoulder injury at the start of January and will not be fit until next month.

Nicky Smith is currently away on Six Nations duty with Wales while Paul James has retired.