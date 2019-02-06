Ulster Rugby: CEO Jonny Petrie praises fan response to Simon Zebo abuse

Media playback is not supported on this device Jonny Petrie on Zebo abuse

Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie has praised the "large number" of fans who contributed information that resulted in a lifetime ban being handed to a spectator.

The ban was delivered over abuse directed at Simon Zebo at Kingspan Stadium in January.

"It was perversely encouraging that the way we were able to identify this person was through a large amount of other supporters," said Petrie.

"They called the behaviour out because it was unacceptable."

The incident happened during a European fixture against Racing 92, after which Ireland international Zebo sent a tweet which was widely interpreted as saying the abuse was racist.

10 days after the game Ulster announced that a spectator has been banned for life having breaching stadium regulations.

"It was important for us to deal with that with a strong hand and in an appropriate way," reflected Petrie.

"Once we had identified the person responsible it was fairly clear to me that that person is not going to be back watching Ulster play because that is not what we are about."

The former Scotland international also revealed that he had spoken to supporters connected to the spectator, who was not a season ticket holder.

"I have spoken directly to the people connected with them to relay the message," he said.

"I spoke to them personally on the phone as well as writing to them formally and I have also met them in person.

"I am not there to hide behind anything. I want people to understand that I am here at the front of the club and I am here to make decisions like that."

Petrie agreed to join the province last October, having previously been managing director at Edinburgh.