Six Nations 2019: England must improve on Ireland win, says defence coach John Mitchell

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: England beat Grand Slam champions Ireland 32-20

Defence coach John Mitchell says England must improve on their impressive win in Dublin if they are to win the Six Nations title.

England beat Ireland 32-20 last Saturday, the most complete performance of the Eddie Jones regime thus far, and face France at Twickenham on Sunday.

"We just have to get better," said Mitchell.

"It's a big challenge at the weekend and we have to prove to ourselves that we can be consistent," he added.

"We have to back up our performances before we can talk about any World Cup.

"We have to keep our eyes on the road, because when you take your eyes off the road other things can happen."

That message was echoed by fly-half Henry Slade, 25, whose brace of tries capped his own best display in an England shirt.

Slade said: "We had a really good win against a tough side and it was a massive result, but we can't get carried away with that.

"Our mental approach to Ireland was spot on and we need to do exactly the same against France.

"We had a bit of learn in the autumn, when we were right up for the New Zealand game and probably should have won. But the next week against Japan we didn't start as well as we should have done, and that's because we were a little bit off mentally."

Mitchell began his current role with England shortly before the 2018 Autumn Internationals

Mitchell was England forwards coach at the end of the 1990s and worked with the team that went on to win the 2003 World Cup, by which time he was New Zealand head coach.

France have not won at Twickenham since 2007 and have not beat England away in the Six Nations for 14 years, but showed flashes of their dashing form of old against Wales on Friday night before capitulating in the second half.

"We have areas of our game we have to get better at, because it's only the seeds that have been sown so far," Mitchell said,

"Some are sprouting and some aren't, so we have to keep an eye on that."

England ran in four tries in the defeat of the reigning Six Nations champions, but it was their relentless defence that drew the most plaudits.

The team made 181 tackles to Ireland's 117, winning the game comfortably despite having only 40% possession.

"It's infectious when you get it right," said Mitchell. "Defence for me reveals how much the team means to you and how much those around you mean to you - how much you care about them.

"Defence is a form of attack. We love to focus on the body and rush the skill. We won't sit and wait for you.

"We get excited about the man that you've got and create pressure on him, along with your mates. It's not just the tackle, it's what the pressure creates."