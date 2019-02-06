Joe Simpson: Gloucester to sign Wasps scrum-half for next season

Joe Simpson won one England cap in the 2011 World Cup against Georgia

Wasps scrum-half Joe Simpson will join fellow Premiership side Gloucester at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old made his Wasps debut in 2008 and is the club's longest-serving player, with more than 200 appearances since coming through their academy.

"I believe the squad Gloucester are assembling is one that is capable of challenging at the top," Simpson said.

Meanwhile, Gloucester scrum-half Ben Vellacott will move in the opposite direction, joining Wasps for 2019-20.

Vellacott, 23, has played 45 times for the Cherry and Whites, and was called up to train with the England squad last season.

"The chance to play for such a historic club as Wasps is something that was too good to turn down," he said.

A number of high-profile players have left Wasps - or will leave in the summer - including Nathan Hughes, Christian Wade and Elliot Daly, who will join Saracens next season.