Ben Vellacott: Wasps to bring in Gloucester scrum-half

Ben Vellacott has scored 12 tries in his Gloucester career

Gloucester scrum-half Ben Vellacott is to join Wasps at the end of the season.

The former Scotland Under-20 international has played 45 times for the Cherry and Whites and trained with the full England squad in 2018.

Wasps have not disclosed the length of his deal at the Ricoh Arena.

"Ben is a young player with a huge amount of potential. He is a hungry young athlete who will be keen to compete for a starting place," director of rugby Dai Young said.

"We're looking forward to having him join in the summer as the pace at which he plays the game is something that will no doubt benefit our backline," he added to the club website.

Vellacott will be replaced at Kingsholm by Joe Simpson, who is moving in the opposite direction.