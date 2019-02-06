Marcell Coetzee: South African back row agrees new three-year Ulster deal

Coetzee's form this season has helped Ulster reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals

Ulster have been handed a major boost after Springboks back row Marcell Coetzee agreed a new three-year deal with the Irish province.

After his first two campaigns at Ulster were badly affected by knee problems, the province's fans have seen the best of the flanker, 27, this season.

His form has helped the province reach the European Champions Cup knockout stages for the first time since 2014.

Ulster confirmed the news of Coetzee's deal to BBC Sport NI on Wednesday.

After agreeing to join Ulster for the 2016-17 season, Coetzee's Ulster debut was delayed until February 2017 by a knee injury that he sustained in his final campaign for the Sharks.

However, the South African suffered a further knee setback only four games into his Ulster career which ruled him out of the remainder of his first season with the province.

Amid recurring knee problems, he was only able to play one game in his second season at Ulster before having to undergo surgery which ruled him out for a further nine months.

However, the 27-year-old has been in rampaging form for Ulster this season and he has opted to stay with the province after being linked with a move away from the Kingspan Stadium outfit.

Coetzee won the last of the 28 South Africa caps in 2015 although he has spoken of his desire to wear the Springboks jersey again at some time in the future.