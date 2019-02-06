Six Nations 2019: Ireland can find route to Murrayfield win - Greg Feek

Ireland were dealt a chastening defeat by England in Dublin last weekend

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Ireland's humbling at the hands of England has presented Joe Schmidt and his coaching staff with an unfamiliar scenario: picking their players up from a loss.

The opening-round defeat in Dublin was only the second time in 20 Tests that Ireland have not emerged victorious.

How the players respond to such a setback could prove decisive to Ireland's hopes of retaining their status as World Cup contenders.

"You talk about how a loss can sometimes be a good thing but you still have to focus, you can't be getting all over-worked and over-emotional about it," said scrum coach Greg Feek.

"You have to come back to getting your accuracy right, your preparation right and also back ourselves."

Last Saturday was prop Andrew Porter's first Test defeat and for Jacob Stockdale, James Ryan, Jordan Larmour and Bundee Aki it was only the second time they have been beaten while wearing an Irish jersey.

Winning big games has become something of a habit for Schmidt's Ireland, so what happens when the streak comes to an end?

"They probably haven't had the adversity that some of the other guys have been through and myself as a coach and Joe and a lot of the players have been through before and that does build a bit of a resilience," continued Feek.

"In saying that, when you win often it gets contagious as well and that's where guys that have been through it can hopefully teach these guys how it is and the coaches can provide that as well in terms of how to deal with it and turn the page and move on."

Greg Feek has been part of Ireland's coaching team since 2011

Scotland game is 'must-win'

Injuries to CJ Stander, Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose will force Schmidt to make changes to his team this week with Quinn Roux, Sean O'Brien and Rob Kearney pushing for a recall.

A second consecutive Grand Slam is no longer a possibility but Irish hopes of a fourth championship in six years remain alive.

Feek admits, however, that another defeat against Scotland on Saturday would end their title ambitions.

"One hundred per cent it's a must win and you don't survive in this sort of environment if you can't handle the pressure, you almost have to look at it, hold onto it and run with it and that's all part of it.

"These guys can go through a lot of emotions and sometimes you don't know what they're thinking and you just try to help with that preparation as best you can but also that adversity side of things sometimes needs to be thrown in there as well."

Ireland went into the 2017 Murrayfield contest as strong favourites but were beaten 27-22

2017 Ireland team bus debacle

Murrayfield represents another psychological hurdle for Ireland, who have lost on two of their last three visits to Edinburgh.

Their 2015 victory was followed by a triumphant trophy presentation inside the half-full stadium several hours later after England failed to overhaul their points difference.

But Ireland's 2017 championship prospects infamously unravelled in the opening round when their team bus was delayed on the streets of the Scottish capital.

"You do learn from what happened but you also learn how you handled that and there's always going to be things in preparation for games that can come up," Feek said of the bus debacle.

"It taught us a few things, ok we don't want to let that happen again, but there are some things that are out of your control and that's a matter of being able to stay calm and still try and hit the road running and mentally prepare to be in a position that, no matter what happens, we can still turn up and play the game we want to play."

Clubs' European form boosts Scotland

Scotland must also make changes to their team for Saturday with prop Willem Nel and flanker Sam Skinner both ruled out through injury.

Under head coach Gregor Townsend, Scotland will be aiming for a fourth win from their last five Six Nations matches and the national team can build on the feel-good factor created by both of their Pro14 clubs reaching the European Champions Cup quarter-finals.

"If you look at Edinburgh and Glasgow, they've been competing really well," Feek added.

"Edinburgh's forwards have gone really well and they're a unit, they seem to be hungry to want to win stuff and there seems to be a hunger there to go forward.

"They're well drilled and obviously well coached and that's why we can't keep looking back (at the England game).

"We've got to focus on Scotland coming up and they've been going well, a lot of their combinations are a pretty easy fit too. So we know what's coming."