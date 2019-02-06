Kelly Brown: Rugby players 'need protected from themselves' in 'car-crash' collisions

Kelly Brown captained Scotland to victory over Ireland in 2013

Rugby must "protect players from themselves" in an era of "car-crash" collisions, says former Scotland captain Kelly Brown.

England lock Maro Itoje, Ireland's CJ Stander, and Sam Skinner of Scotland are among those sidelined this weekend by injuries sustained in the opening round of Six Nations matches.

"Every tackle, carry, breakdown is almost like a car crash," Brown said.

"Big men smashing into each other. The sheer force can never be doubted."

Lawmakers have introduced harsher sanctions for high tackles and contact to the head in a bid to reduce the risk of brain injuries.

Players and coaches on both sides of the equator, including Wales back-row Ross Moriarty and Queensland Reds boss Brad Thorn, have bemoaned the sport "getting soft".

Brown, 36, who won 64 Scotland caps and lifted six trophies with Saracens before retiring in 2017, believes rugby is still "incredibly physical".

"I understand exactly why some of the laws have been changed to try and make it safer, certainly with contact to the head," he told BBC Scotland.

"Some of the penalties look a bit soft but that's because they're trying to change the behaviours of the players.

"The change in the laws is almost to protect the players from themselves."

'England battered Ireland - Scotland will inject more tempo'

After easing past Italy, Scotland host a wounded Ireland in the second round of championship fixtures.

Joe Schmidt's defending champions were pummelled by England in Dublin, but Brown believes Scotland do not have the bulk to replicate the bruising English approach.

"England just physically battered them, really," Brown said. "The telling stat was the number of dominant tackles - 49 to six. Ireland just couldn't cope with the brutality.

"Scotland are a very, very different team. England have got four or five absolute monsters - you talk about Mako and Billy Vunipola, Manu Tuilagi, Itoje - they have some huge physical beasts.

"Scotland probably don't quite have the size. But they will have the intent, they will need to really front up in defence, and then when we get a chance to attack, I'd expect Scotland to attack in a very, very different way to England.

"England used the kicking game a lot and put the ball in behind Ireland - we need to do that at the right times, but I think Scotland will look to inject a bit more tempo into the game."