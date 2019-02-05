Six Nations: Wales centre Jonathan Davies to captain Wales for first time

Jonathan Davies has won 69 caps for Wales and played six Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Centre Jonathan Davies is set to captain Wales for the first time in Saturday's Six Nations match against Italy.

Regular skipper Alun Wyn Jones is set to be on the bench in a much-changed Wales team.

Head coach Warren Gatland will name his line-up on Thursday, with Wasps flanker Thomas Young poised to make his Six Nations debut in Rome.

Wales defeated France 24-19 in their opening match against France in Paris.

That was Wales' 10th successive victory and if they beat Italy for a 13th time on the bounce, it will equal Wales' all-time unbeaten record of 11 Tests set between 1907 and 1910.

Wales' 31-man squad in Nice

Forwards: Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty, Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Samson Lee, Cory Hill, Aaron Wainwright, Dillon Lewis, Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Jake Ball, Thomas Young.

Backs: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Owen Watkin, Aled Davies, Hallam Amos, Jonah Holmes.