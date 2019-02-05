Elliot Daly: Saracens to sign England back from Wasps

Elliot Daly scored in England's Six Nations win over Ireland in Dublin on Saturday

Saracens will sign England and British & Irish Lions international Elliot Daly from fellow Premiership club Wasps at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who can play at centre, winger or full-back, announced he will be leaving Wasps on Monday.

Daly has agreed a three-year contract with Sarries.

"I believe it is the right time in my career to explore a fresh challenge and the opportunity to do that with Saracens really excites me," he said.

"It's a fantastic club which has had a lot of success in recent seasons and that's something that I want to be a part of."

Daly, who scored from full-back for England in Saturday's Six Nations win against Ireland in Dublin, had triggered a clause in his deal with Wasps allowing him to depart the Ricoh Arena this summer.

The Croydon-born back has scored 404 points in 188 appearances for Wasps since coming through the club's academy and making his senior debut in 2010.

Daly made his international bow against Ireland in 2016 and has scored 11 tries in 26 outings for England.