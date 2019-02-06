Six Nations 2019: Can you name Scotland's last 10 try-scorers against Ireland?

Blair Kinghorn scores for Scotland against Ireland
Blair Kinghorn marked his first Scotland start with a try when Gregor Townsend's side lost to Ireland in 2018
2019 Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Ireland
Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM & 5live sports extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Blair Kinghorn ran in three tries - the first Six Nations hat-trick by a Scottish player - as Scotland began their championship with a comfortable win over Italy.

Kinghorn scored his first of his six Test tries against Ireland last year - an ultimately futile touch-down with Joe Schmidt's team powering past Scotland en route to a Grand Slam.

Ireland were battered by a ferocious England in round one and arrive in Edinburgh this week to take on Gregor Townsend's men.

Kinghorn excepted, can you name the last 10 Scots to score tries against Ireland in the Six Nations? You have five minutes.

Can you name Scotland's last 10 try-scorers against Ireland?



