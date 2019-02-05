Worcester Warriors: Connacht prop Conor Carey signs for Premiership club

Conor Carey was a team-mate of Warriors players Niall Annett and Michael Heaney in Ulster's youth squad

Worcester Warriors have signed Connacht tight-head prop Conor Carey for the 2019-20 season on a two-year contract.

The Ealing-born 27-year-old won caps for Ireland's Under-20 side, but will arrive as an England-qualified player.

"I've always wanted to challenge myself in the Premiership," he said. "Especially at scrum-time. The set piece is something I pride myself on.

"I chatted to Niall Annett and Michael Heaney who I played schools rugby with. They told me nothing but good things."

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons, who used to coach Ulster and still has his main family residence in the province, had first-hand evidence of Carey's ability last season.

The former Ulster youth player was in the Connacht side who beat Warriors 15-8 in the European Challenge Cup in Galway, then drew 24-24 at Sixways in the return group game

"We are delighted that Conor has decided to join us," he said. "He is an experienced tight-head with a good pedigree, who prides himself on his scrummaging. I have no doubt that he will make his mark."

Carey is Worcester's second signing for next season, following Leicester lock Graham Kitchener, and had two previous spells in English rugby with Championship sides Ealing Trailfinders and Nottingham.