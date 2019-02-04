Dave Attwood: Bath to re-sign England lock from Bath

Dave Attwood's most recent England cap came against South Africa in November 2016

Bristol Bears have agreed a deal to re-sign England lock Dave Attwood from fellow Premiership club Bath at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract with his hometown club.

Attwood, who has won 24 international caps, came through Bristol's academy and spent two years in the senior squad before joining Gloucester in 2009.

He moved on to Bath in 2011 and has since made 147 appearances for the Blue, Black and Whites.

"This was a really difficult decision for both the club and Dave, but it's a move that's the right one for his future," Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website.

Bristol head coach Pat Lam said Attwood "ticks the boxes" for the type of player the club desired.

"He's homegrown, an England international, a consistent performer in the Champions Cup and a quality person," Lam added

"To challenge for Premiership and Champions Cup trophies, it's vital to have a strong depth of quality experienced forwards."