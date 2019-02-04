Elliot Daly: Wasps' England and Lions star to leave at end of season

Wasps' England and Lions star Elliot Daly is to leave the Coventry-based club at the end of the season.

After confirming his imminent departure, Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: "Elliot triggered a release clause in his contract.

"Despite our best efforts to keep him at the club, unfortunately he has decided to move on to pastures new."

Daly said: "I simply feel it is the right time to seek a new challenge next season after the World Cup."

Reports had suggested that Daly's release clause on his contract was tied into Wasps' redeveloped new training ground having not been completed in time.

But Daly, who scored for England in Saturday's win in Dublin, denied this.

"Despite some of the rumours flying around, the training ground has nothing to do with why I've come to my decision to leave," he added.

"This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life. I'd like to thank everyone at Wasps, from my old junior academy coaches right up to Dai and chairman Derek Richardson, for giving me the opportunities and helping me reach the top of the game over the last 12 years.

"Wasps will always have a special place in my heart and I will certainly be giving everything to the jersey to try to finish the season strongly."

