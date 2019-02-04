Alex Moon: Northampton Saints lock signs first senior contract

Alex Moon in action for Northampton
Alex Moon is the 10th Saints player to sign a contract this season

Northampton Saints lock Alex Moon has signed his first senior contract with the Premiership club.

The 22-year-old academy player has made 12 first-team appearances and agreed a deal until at least 2021.

He made his Premiership bow at Sale in November after playing in the Challenge Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup.

"We've got a very promising group of young players coming through the squad and we're excited to add Alex to that bunch," said Saints boss Chris Boyd.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you