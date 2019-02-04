Alex Moon: Northampton Saints lock signs first senior contract
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Northampton Saints lock Alex Moon has signed his first senior contract with the Premiership club.
The 22-year-old academy player has made 12 first-team appearances and agreed a deal until at least 2021.
He made his Premiership bow at Sale in November after playing in the Challenge Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup.
"We've got a very promising group of young players coming through the squad and we're excited to add Alex to that bunch," said Saints boss Chris Boyd.