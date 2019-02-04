Six Nations 2019: Wales report no fresh injuries before Italy match

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Wales beat France in comeback in opening game

Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales have reported no fresh injuries ahead of their Six Nations trip to face Italy in Rome.

Warren Gatland's side beat France 24-19 in the opening match in Paris after coming back from a 16-0 deficit.

Full-back Liam Williams was the major concern after leaving the field with a cut head.

"Most of the boys have come through without serious injury and I would say everybody will be okay for Saturday," said Wales kicking coach Neil Jenkins.

"The boys seem okay. It is normal after a Test match with battered and bruised bodies."

Scarlets full-back Leigh Halfpenny is still missing with concussion after being ruled out for the first two games.

Centre Scott Williams (ankle) and outside-half Rhys Patchell (hamstring) were unavailable for the France match.

Wales have travelled to Nice for a week training camp with a 31-man squad ahead of arriving in Italy in a bid to replicate the World Cup later this year.