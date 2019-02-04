Graham Kitchener: Worcester Warriors re-sign Leicester Tigers lock for 2019-20 season

Graham Kitchener captained England against the Barbarians at Twickenham in 2014 but has yet to win a full international cap

Worcester Warriors have re-signed Leicester lock forward Graham Kitchener for the start of the 2019-20 season after eight years away from Sixways.

Kitchener, 29, left to join Leicester in 2011, having played in the Warriors' Championship-winning promotion side.

He was then part of the Tigers' last Premiership-winning side two seasons later, scoring a try in the final against Northampton at Twickenham.

But he now has the chance to play alongside younger brother, Andrew.

"I am looking forward to seeing some new and old faces at Sixways and playing alongside my brother for the first time in my career," he said.

"Warriors are enjoying a successful season with a European Challenge Cup quarter-final and a Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final. I'm really excited to be returning to the club where it all started for me."

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons added: "It says a great deal for the direction in which the club is heading for a player of Graham's stature to decide that he wants to come home and be part of what we are building here."

Kitchener, who has signed an undisclosed-length deal, made 72 appearances for the club following his Warriors debut in 2007.