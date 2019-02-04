Six Nations 2019: Stander to miss Scotland & Italy games

Stander was replaced in the 65th minute of Ireland's defeat by England in Dublin

Ireland number eight CJ Stander will miss the matches against Scotland and Italy with a facial injury.

The Munster forward is facing a four-week recovery after suffering suspected fractures of his eye socket and cheekbone during the crushing opening-round defeat by England on Saturday.

The fitness of Keith Earls, Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose will be monitored before Saturday's trip to Scotland.

Wing Andrew Conway has been released from camp this week with a tight calf.

Stander was injured during the first half of the match against England but he continued to play until he was replaced by Sean O'Brien in the 65th minute at the Aviva Stadium.

The South Africa-born flanker will hope to recover in time for Ireland's penultimate round match against France on 10 March.

Earls, who was involved in a number of heavy collisions in the first-half against England, was replaced at half time with a hip point injury that will be rehabbed throughout the week before a decision is made on his availability for the Murrayfield clash.

Second row Toner is nursing an ankle injury while Ringrose, who was also substituted on Saturday, has a tightness in his hamstring with both players set to be further assessed by the Irish medical team over the next 24 hours.

Conway, who picked up a calf strain in training last week, will remain at Munster this week to manage the injury with a view to returning to the squad for the week-three match against Italy in Rome.