Eddie Jones: England 'nowhere near our best' in Six Nations win over Ireland

Coach Eddie Jones says England were "nowhere near our best" in their 32-20 victory away to defending Six Nations champions Ireland on Saturday.

"We have a team with a lot of growth," said the Australian.

"If you look at the profile of the teams, Ireland have an average age of 28, average number of caps 40. We are 26 and 30 so we have a lot of growth."

The visitors scored four tries en route to their first Six Nations success in Dublin since 2013.

Ireland, who had won their previous 12 home matches, were healthy favourites to beat England before kick-off, but Jones' outspoken pre-match confidence proved well founded.

Prop Mako Vunipola picked up the man-of-the-match award and Jones said the 28-year-old epitomised the style and potential he sees in his team.

"It is incredible. He is 125kg (19st 10lb), makes 23 tackles, probably carries the ball 10 times, scrums and lifts in the line-out, and then we expect him to chase kicks like a three-quarter," he added.

"It shows what we expect from a modern prop and he is right up the top of the class.

"Our front row was fundamental to the way we played the game. It is fundamental to English rugby. That is where it all starts and he has more in him."

Jones' decision to pick Elliot Daly at full-back ahead of specialist 15 Mike Brown had been contentious, with critics fearing that Daly would be less able to deal with Ireland's high kicks.

But England's back three were solid in the air and Daly set up one try, supplying the final pass for Jonny May's second-minute score, before chasing up his own grubber kick to cross for one of his own in the second half.

"I don't know where the question marks came from, they certainly did not come from me. I thought he was our best full-back. We have another great guy in Mike Brown who can do a great job for us. We have two good players in that position," Jones added.

England's celebrations were dampened by a knee injury to influential lock Maro Itoje, with Jones fearing the Saracens second row may have injured his medial ligament.