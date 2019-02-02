Six Nations: Maro Itoje suffers knee injury in England's win over Ireland

Itoje joined in England's post-match celebrations on crutches

England lock Maro Itoje is set to have a scan after suffering suspected knee ligament damage during his side's 32-20 Six Nations victory over Ireland.

Itjoe limped off the field in the second half and was on crutches as he celebrated with England at full-time.

"I think he's done a medial ligament," said England head coach Eddie Jones. "Obviously we'll investigate that.

"He'll be a loss for us but we've got some other good players to come into the squad so we'll wait and see."

Wasps second row Joe Launchbury is favourite to be called into the matchday squad for England's game against France at Twickenham on Sunday, 10 February if Itoje is unavailable.

Itoje, 24, chipped a bone in his knee on England duty in November but played all four autumn internationals.

England are equal on points with Scotland at the top of the Six Nations table after claiming the four-try bonus-point victory in their opening match.