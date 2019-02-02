WRU National League and Cup results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
2 February, 2019
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Abercarn P - P Ynysddu
Caerphilly P - P Monmouth
Caldicot 50 - 14 Abertillery B G
Newport HSOB P - P Talywain
Pill Harriers P - P Blackwood
Senghenydd P - P Croesyceiliog
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi P - P Llanharan
Aberdare P - P Barry
Cilfynydd P - P Llantwit Fardre
Llanishen P - P Abercynon
St Peters P - P Taffs Well
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Bangor P - P Wrexham
COBRA P - P Llanidloes
Newtown P - P Dolgellau
Rhyl 17 - 17 Nant Conwy II
Welshpool 14 - 9 Abergele
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells P - P Nantyffyllon
Cwmavon P - P Nantymoel
Porthcawl 13 - 8 Pencoed
Resolven P - P Morriston
Taibach P - P Birchgrove
Ystradgynlais 14 - 13 Seven Sisters
DIVISION TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic P - P Loughor
Mumbles 7 - 13 Burry Port
Pembroke 31 - 19 Tycroes
Penclawdd P - P Pontyberem
Pontarddulais 19 - 7 Tumble
St Clears 18 - 20 Fishguard
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abergavenny P - P RTB Ebbw Vale
Abertysswg P - P Blaina
Deri P - P Oakdale
Fleur De Lys P - P Nantyglo
Tredegar Ironsides P - P Machen
Usk P - P Garndiffaith
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cowbridge P - P Cefn Coed
CR Cymry Caerdydd 17 - 17 Pentyrch
Gwernyfed P - P Penarth
Pontyclun P - P Fairwater
Treharris P - P Penygraig
Tylorstown P - P Old Illtydians
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Machynlleth P - P Holyhead
Menai Bridge 18 - 15 Shotton Steel
Mold II P - P Flint
Pwllheli II 26 - 12 Rhosllanerchrugog
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 15 - 18 Bridgend Sports
Bryncoch P - P Abercrave
Glais 0 - 56 Tonmawr
Neath Athletic P - P Pyle
Swansea Uplands 29 - 12 Cwmgors
Vardre P - P Penlan
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Haverfordwest 29 - 3 Tregaron
Llangwm 7 - 34 Llanybydder
Milford Haven 31 - 5 Neyland
Pembroke Dock Quins 0 - 38 Laugharne
St Davids 0 - 76 Aberaeron
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed P - P Markham
Chepstow 53 - 10 St Julians HSOB
Hafodyrynys P - P New Tredegar
Rhymney P - P New Panteg
Whitehead P - P Llanhilleth
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 27 - 22 Llantwit Major
Canton P - P Wattstown
Glyncoch P - P Llandaff North
Llandaff P - P Tonyrefail
St Albans 12 - 15 Old Penarthians
Ynysowen P - P Treherbert
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Briton Ferry 0 - 26 Cwmllynfell
Bryncethin P - P Pontrhydyfen
Cefn Cribbwr 19 - 5 Banwen
Crynant P - P Alltwen
Glyncorrwg P - P Rhigos
Pontycymmer P - P Baglan
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Amman United P - P Bynea
Llandeilo P - P Lampeter Town
Llandybie 25 - 5 Penybanc
Llangadog P - P New Dock Stars
Nantgaredig 21 - 19 Cefneithin
Trimsaran P - P Betws
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Brynithel P - P Rogerstone
Crickhowell 31 - 10 Crumlin
Trefil P - P Trinant
West Mon P - P Pontllanfraith
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla P - P Ferndale
Llandrindod Wells P - P Cardiff Saracens
Maesteg P - P Hirwaun
Sully View P - P Cardiff Internationals
Whitchurch P - P Llanrumney
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmtwrch P - P Pontardawe
Fall Bay P - P Ogmore Vale
Furnace United P - P Pontyates
Penygroes P - P Cwmgwrach
South Gower P - P Tonna
DIVISION THREE EAST D
Beaufort P - P Tref y Clawdd
Bettws (Newport) P - P Hollybush
Forgeside P - P Cwmcarn United
Old Tyleryan P - P Girling
Rhayader P - P Abersychan