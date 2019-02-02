Six Nations: Wales in 'good position' after France win, says George North

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Wales beat France in comeback in opening game

Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales made a "statement" with victory in their Six Nations opener against France, says double try-scorer George North.

Warren Gatland's side were trailing 16-0 at the break at the Stade de France.

But two North tries helped Wales turn the game on its head in the second half to secure a 24-19 victory.

"To come out to Paris on a Friday night in those conditions with a win is a great statement and puts us in a good position," Scarlets wing North said.

No team in Five or Six Nations history had erased such a points margin to win and Wales' victory extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Gatland's men next face Italy in Rome next Saturday and North said victory over France has given them a platform to build on.

"We've started here and we would have wanted a better performance, but we got the win and now we go to Rome needing to work on a lot of standards within our camp," North added.

"We can only take one step at a time, but if we can win both our two opening games then it will put us in a great position going into the first fallow week of the Six Nations."

In Paris, Wales trailed 16-0 at the interval following an error-strewn first 40 minutes in which they were blown away by an impressive French side.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: George North crosses after Yoann Huget mistake

The visitors were guilty of making a raft of handling errors and missed tackles and a defensive lapse by North saw Yoann Huget claim France's second try.

But a second-half turnaround saw North capitalise on a defensive howler by Huget to score, before collecting a long-range interception to touchdown once more.

"I think we all know that in the first half we were well off the pace for a number of reasons," North said.

"We knew they would come out with a lot of passion and a lot of pride, especially being at home in the first game.

"But our errors probably allowed them into the game a bit too much and that 16-0 was pretty tough to come in at half-time to.

"I think sometimes you need to go through that rough patch to really know what you're about.

"We came in at half-time, had some clear messages and we knew we had to get back on our gameplan and we came out and showed that.

"In the second half we came out and showed what we're all about. I think we've still got another couple of gears in us. We've got another two or three gears there for sure."