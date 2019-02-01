Women's Six Nations: Scotland 7-28 Italy

Scotland lost their way in the second half

Women's Six Nations Scotland (7) 7 Try: Bonar Con: Skeldon Italy (7) 28 Tries: Arrighetti, Franco, Rigoni, Giordano Cons: Madia, Sillari (3)

Scotland conceded three second-half tries as they lost their Women's Six Nations opener to Italy.

Shade Munro had spoken of his side being "fitter, faster and stronger" this season but the Italians dominated.

Ilaria Arrighetti put them ahead early, but Scotland responded through Sarah Bonar while Italy were down to 13.

The second half got off to a slow start but Giada Franco crossed for Italy, before Beatrice Rigoni and Elisa Giordano added late efforts.