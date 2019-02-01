Edinburgh's Darcy Graham signs contract extension beyond 'my 'wildest dreams'

Darcy Graham has scored seven tries for Edinburgh this season

Winger Darcy Graham "never thought in my wildest dreams" that he would sign a contract to take him into a third season with Edinburgh.

The 21-year-old, previously of hometown club Hawick, grew up watching the Pro14 outfit.

Now he has committed to them until 2021, having scored seven tries in 12 games during his second pro season.

"The club is building towards something very special, on and off the field," Graham told the club's website.

Graham won his first - and so far only - Scotland cap against Wales in the 2018 Autumn Tests and Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill thinks there is more to come from the young player.

"Darcy is a really important part of this team," he said. "I'm excited to see him progress further in the years ahead.

"His attitude and hard work ethic are an example to anyone looking to make a name for themselves."