Women's Six Nations: Ireland 7-51 England

Former Sevens player Jess Breach scored the first try of the 2019 championship

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v England Ireland (0) 7 Try: Penalty England (13) 51 Tries: Breach, McKenna, Bern, Davies, Daley-McLean, Harrison, Scott, B Cleall Cons: Daley-McLean 4 Pen: Daley-Mclean

Championship hopefuls England made a statement of intent as they opened their Women's Six Nations campaign with an eight-try win over Ireland.

Jess Breach and Sarah McKenna put the visitors ahead in the first half after Ireland were unable to capitalise on early territory at Donnybrook.

Three England tries within 13 minutes of the restart put the result beyond doubt before they ran in three more.

The outclassed hosts could only score through a penalty try.

Last month the Rugby Football Union brought the number of Women's 15-a-side players on permanent contracts to 28, as the 2014 World Cup winners seek to bring their game to the next level.

Judging by Friday's performance, the new professional set-up is already playing dividends as England outperformed their opponents in every area of the encounter.

Ireland: Delany; Considine, Naoupu, Claffey, Williams; Fowley, Hughes; Feely, Lyons, Reidy; McDermott, Fryday; Short, Molloy, Griffin.

Replacements: Hooban, Djougang, O'Hora, Caplice, McLaughlin, Dane, Muphy, Miller,

England: McKenna; Breach, Scarratt, Heard, Smith; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Botterman, Davies, Bern, O'Donnell, P Cleall, Beckett, Packer, Hunter.

Replacements: Cokayne, B Cleall, Brown, Galligan, Burnfield, Hunt, Harrison, Scott.