Six Nations 2019: World Cup not Scotland's focus - Greig Laidlaw

Greig Laidlaw's late kick earned Scotland victory in Rome last season

2019 Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Scotland's Six Nations performances will take on no added significance despite being a World Cup year, says captain Greig Laidlaw.

The Scots start their campaign against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Laidlaw insists this autumn's World Cup will not enter the players' minds until after the current tournament is over.

"We want to be successful in the Six Nations," said Laidlaw. "It's such a long time to the World Cup so as a playing group, we can't look at that."

Laidlaw does accept that with so many established players missing through injury, there is a chance for some to put themselves in contention for Japan 2019.

However, he insists that there is greater depth in the squad than in the recent past.

"It might be great for the younger guys coming through to get in front of Gregor [Townsend] now with the World Cup coming up," he said.

Scotland needed a late penalty in Rome last year to record a narrow 29-27 win over Italy, and Laidlaw is conscious that anything less than their best could cost them dearly.

"In Rome, we should have been beaten. But we can't worry about who is coming here. It's up to us to hold our standards and we're confident we can take anyone on at home."