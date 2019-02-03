Premiership Rugby Cup: Worcester and Newcastle claim semi-final places

Bryce Heem scored two of Worcester Warriors' second-half tries

Four second-half tries saw Worcester Warriors beat Wasps 35-23 to move above Saracens in Pool B and reach the semi-finals of the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Newcastle Falcons also claimed a bonus-point victory to go through, seeing off Sale Sharks 28-12 to top Pool A.

With Northampton having already qualified, Saracens claimed the final semi-final spot thanks to being the highest ranked second-placed team.

Worcester host Saracens in the last four, while Northampton face Newcastle.

Sarries will visit Sixways on Friday, 8 February before Falcons head to take on Saints the following day. The final takes place on Sunday, 17 March.

Worcester, who led by just a single point at the break in the Midlands derby, secured their last-four place thanks to two tries from Bryce Heem as well as efforts from Francois Venter and Ethan Waller.

Their bonus-point victory ensured they moved level on points with Saracens but they finished top of Pool B because of having a better points difference.

Wasps finish bottom of Pool C having lost all four of their games in the competition's inaugural year.

Newcastle needed to claim a bonus-point victory at Sale to finish top of Pool A and they did so thanks to three tries in the second half.

Callum Chick's early score was cancelled out by Rohan Janse van Rensburg's to leave the match tied at 7-7 at the break.

But Vereniki Goneva, Zach Kibirige and Jamie Blamire all crossed in the second half to secure the five points they needed to move above Exeter Chiefs.

Josh Beaumont also added a second try after the break for the Sharks, who finished third in Pool B.

Bath's dead rubber game against Gloucester, originally scheduled to be played on Saturday and then re-arranged for Sunday, had to be postponed for a second time because of heavy snow and freezing conditions at The Rec.

It will now scheduled for a 19:30 GMT kick-off on Monday.

Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final draw

Friday 8, February: Worcester Warriors v Saracens

Saturday, 9 February: Northampton Saints v Newcastle Falcons