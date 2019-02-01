James Chisholm: Harlequins number eight agrees new contract

James Chisholm has scored 12 tries in 70 appearances for Harlequins

Harlequins number eight James Chisholm has signed a new deal at The Stoop.

The 23-year-old, the length of whose contract has not been divulged, has filled in as the Premiership club's captain this season in the absence of Chris Robshaw and James Horwill.

Chisholm joined Quins academy in 2013 and made his debut in the same year.

He won the 2014 Junior World Cup with England and the 2015 Under-20 Six Nations, being named World Rugby's age group Player of the Year that season.

"He has been almost an ever present for us this season and has led the team from the front with his destructive ball carrying, hard hitting defence and his constant work ethic," head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club website.

"He has a real appetite to get better and improve. He is very proactive in seeking feedback and looking for areas of his game to improve, which is a really positive sign for someone who is young and very clear in what he wants to achieve.

"He epitomises the kind of player we need at this club - he is talented, he is ambitious, he is a stand-up character and he knows how to have fun."