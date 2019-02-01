Six Nations: Scotland will have 'too much quality' for Italy - Rory Lawson

Scotland defeated Italy 29-27 in last year's Six Nations Championship

Scotland will have "too much quality" when they face Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday believes former captain Rory Lawson.

Lawson feels Gregor Townsend's side should win "by 12-15 points" in the Six Nations opener, but only if they play to their potential.

However, he says any dip in performance could see the visitors cause a shock.

"Scotland have got a really balanced look across the entire team. The pack will give a foundation," said Lawson.

"A formidable Edinburgh front-five that have done really well both in the Pro14 and European Champions Cup. And Sam Johnson and Huw Jones will look to unleash Tommy Seymour, Blair Kinghorn and Stuart Hogg in the wide channels."

Scotland had a nightmare start to last year's campaign, losing their opening game 34-7 to Wales in Cardiff, but eventually finished third with a final day 29-27 win over Italy in Rome.

Head coach Townsend has warned his players that Italy will come to Edinburgh targeting a win against the national side. And Lawson, who played 31 times for Scotland, agrees with that assessment.

He told BBC Scotland: "When Scotland are good they are very, very good and can challenge anybody in the world. But in international rugby if you are 5% off your game then you're vulnerable.

"Ever since Italy came into the Championship 20 years ago they've targeted Scotland and a number of occasions they've been successful. The difference this year is that this is their first game of the tournament and both teams will be looking to get out the blocks quickly."