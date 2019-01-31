Six Nations 2019: Can you name the Scotland XV that beat Italy last year?

Italy's Matteo Bellini is tackled
Scotland beat Italy in Rome last year - but who did Gregor Townsend select to start the game?
2019 Six Nations Championships: Scotland v Italy
Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Scotland ended their 2018 Six Nations campaign with a thrilling victory over Italy in Rome - consigning their hosts to the wooden spoon and denying the Azzurri a first championship win for three years.

Can you name the 15 players Gregor Townsend selected for the final-day showdown?

Test your Scottish rugby knowledge with our quiz below. You have three minutes...

Can you name last year's Scotland XV that beat Italy in Rome?

Score: 0 / 15
03:00
You scored 0/15

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you