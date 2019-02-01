Six Nations 2019: Gary Graham will 'bring passion and pride' to Scotland

Townsend (left) played Test rugby with Graham's father George for five years

Six Nations 2019: Scotland v Italy Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC television & online; listen on Radio Scotland; follow live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Newcastle flanker Gary Graham will bring "pride and passion" to Scotland if he makes his debut off the bench against Italy, says Gregor Townsend.

The 26-year-old trained with England a year ago, and said he would "love to play against Scotland, make 1,000 tackles and shove it in their face".

But Townsend thinks Scotland fans will get behind the Stirling-born player.

"I would think they'd support anybody who wears that blue jersey and is proud to play for Scotland," said the coach.

"Gary played age-group rugby for Scotland and Scotland Club XVs. His dad [former prop George] was a great player for Scotland and someone who is Scottish through and through.

"Gary will play with a pride and passion if he gets an opportunity off the bench."

'Gary has been brought up a proud Scot'

Graham moved to Carlisle aged three when his father, who later won 25 Scotland caps in union, went south to play rugby league.

But Graham junior returned to Scotland at 17 and played for Gala and Scotland Under-20s before joining Jersey in the English Championship and then moving to Newcastle last year, where he has established himself as a back-row regular in the English Premiership.

Townsend originally called him into his squad halfway through the autumn series. Graham said at the time he was "Scottish through-and-through but England asked me first as I was eligible through residency", and remained uncapped at the end of the series.

The head coach believes his controversial remarks, said in a joint interview with his father, were "taken out of context".

"It was joking around in the living room with his dad and banter," Townsend said. "He has got to learn to watch what he says; sometimes if you don't mean something, you better not say it.

"Gary has been brought up a proud Scot. He had an opportunity last year. We were too slow off the mark and England offered him an opportunity to go and train with them. I am just delighted he is now available to us."