Six Nations 2019: Italy coach Conor O'Shea ready for Scotland challenge

Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT

Conor O'Shea talks about his captain, Sergio Parisse, not just as the behemoth of his back-row, but as a great hero of Italian rugby which, of course, he is.

"If the country ever produces a better player, I just hope I'm alive long enough to see him," says the Azzurri coach on the eve of their Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Parisse will begin his 18th year as a Test player when he captains his country on Saturday in what will be his 135th cap. Put another way, when Parisse made his debut against the All Blacks in 2002, Jamie Ritchie was a kid of five, Sam Skinner was seven and Jonny Gray was eight.

The fact that Parisse has lost 100 Test matches - the 100th was his most recent and it came against the Scots in Rome last March - is probably the cruellest statistic in the annals of the game. Parisse is one of the most totemic players of his generation. At 35, he is still making O'Shea gasp at his drive and his brilliance.

"He could have said years ago, 'thank you very much, I've had my time, I'll go and ride off into the sunset now', but that's not him," says the former Irish full-back who has worked painstakingly over the past two years to bring a structure to the basket case that was Italian rugby. "He's a great man, a great player, a great ambassador. He knows that what happened in the past didn't allow the players to succeed and he knows that we've had to start something that should have been started years ago.

"In the autumn, he needed surgery, but he still wanted to play. Before our game with Georgia he was inconsolable because he knew, psychologically, it was a huge game for us. Instead, he stayed with the team, encouraged everybody and then flew back to Paris for his operation once we'd won. It's what he does.

"I hear people talking about him losing 100 games and it's patronising and ignorant. The mental resilience of the man is unreal. I'd like to think that in 10 years' time he'll be sitting somewhere with a beer in his hand while watching Italy win a massive game, knowing he was an integral part of making it happen. He deserves nothing less."

'We have to put ourselves in a position to win'

One of Matteo Minozzi's four Six Nations tries last season came against Scotland

O'Shea and his players landed in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening minus some of their most exciting talents. Matteo Minozzi, the 22-year-old full-back and wing who scored four tries in last year's Six Nations, was not with them. Neither were wing Mattia Bellini, open-side Jake Polledri and scrum-half Marcello Violi. All of them are influential players and all them are injured.

Italy have lost 17 games in a row in the Six Nations - their last victory was against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015 - and their overall record since joining the championship shows 12 victories - seven of them against the Scots - one draw and 82 losses.

In the summer of 2016, O'Shea was installed in an attempt to not just get the national team moving but to get critical foundations in place in order to help it to move. Last year, a 79th-minute Greig Laidlaw penalty gave Scotland a 29-27 win in Rome; the Italians had a lot of the game in losing 26-7 against Australia in November; and in the second Test last summer in Japan they won 25-22.

"We all hate losing," he says. "We want to win in Scotland on Saturday and we want to win against Wales the following week, but if we don't we want to say afterwards that you can see clear progress. If we consistently keep our form at the level we had against Scotland, Australia, and Japan, we will become more and more competitive and the results will come.

"We just need to keep putting ourselves in a position to win. That's all I want. When I talk about wanting performance I'm not abdicating our desire to win, but it's a process. The attitude we had in those games is the attitude we need to put on the pitch every single time. We can see the progress, but it's a multi-faceted battle and Scotland are a very good model for us. Two teams, in a bad place a few years back, a lack of depth, a lack of confidence - and now look at them. It doesn't happen overnight."

'There is now belief we're going somewhere'

Hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini, left, will earn his 100th cap against Scotland

There are positives in this. Kieran Crowley's Benetton are in the midst of a fine Pro14 season, and last year the Italian under-20 team finished above Wales and Scotland in their own version of the Six Nations. That had never happened before. The under-20s hadn't a won a game in that tournament since 2014. Last year they won two.

"The system had not been invested in for nigh on 20 years in Italy," says O'Shea. "I look at Benetton now and the job Kieran has done and their mental resilience is excellent. Look, there's no magic trick. We work unbelievably hard and I'm incredibly proud of this group of players for what they do and how they conduct themselves.

"What I see now is a belief that we are going somewhere. Before, there was a light but it was a train coming in our direction. Now there's a light and it's the end of the tunnel. It wouldn't be possible to hold on to the belief and energy we have if we didn't believe that there was something good happening.

"Everybody is very realistic about the challenge. Do we want it now? Of course we do. Sergio does, so do Alessandro Zanni [109 caps] and Leonardo Ghiraldini [99 caps] and all the others. I don't want to insult the people who were in the union before - it's not like people didn't work hard in the past - it's just that they didn't do the right things to allow the system to grow. They didn't move with the times and that's what we paid for. It wasn't an unwillingness to work hard or give everything. Far from it. We just needed to adapt and we fell a long way behind."

O'Shea's job on Saturday is to make sure his team hit the ground with the kind of thunder that brought them so agonisingly close to beating Scotland last year. He'll take that same attitude all day long, regardless of the outcome.

"Murrayfield has become an incredible cauldron now, but our players are used to that," he adds. "It can be inspiring as opposed to intimidating. Scotland are a bloody good side on a massive high, but we'll be ready."