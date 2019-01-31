Ireland v England: Manu Tuilagi starts in Six Nations opener

Six Nations 2019: Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 2 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live and Radio Ulster, plus live text commentary & highlights on the BBC Sport website.

Centre Manu Tuilagi will make his first Six Nations start since 2013 in the England team to face defending champions Ireland on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who has suffered a string of injuries over the past few seasons, starts at 12 in the absence of injured Ben Te'o.

Elliot Daly is preferred at full-back to Mike Brown, who is left out of the 23-strong matchday squad.

England team to face Ireland:

Daly; May, Slade, Tuilagi, Nowell; Farrell, Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Kruis, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Williams, Lawes, Hughes, Robson, Ford, Ashton