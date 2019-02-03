Under-20s Six Nations 2019: France 32-10 Wales

Aneurin Owen of Wales is challenged by Louis Carbonel of France

Six Nations 2019: France U20 v Wales U20 France (17) 32 Tries: Zegueur, Lebel, Geraci, Pinto Cons: Carbonel 3 Pens: Carbonel 2 Wales (10) 10 Tries: Roberts Cons: Evans Pens: Evans

Defending champions France got off to a winning start in the 2019 U20s Six Nations by beating Wales 25-10

Joe Roberts scored the first try of the game to give Wales an early lead after Louis Carbonel had kicked France ahead.

But first-half tries from Sacha Zegueur and Toulouse's Matthis Lebel turned the game on its head at Stade de Rabine.

Kilian Geraci and Vincent Pinto sealed the bonus-point win for the French with tries either side of Zegueur's late red card for a tip tackle.

The sending-off took the shine off what was a dominant France performance in a game they rarely looked like losing after Zegueur's first-half try.

Another concern for Gareth Williams' side will be for Tom Hoppe, the Dragons centre was replaced in the first five minutes for a head injury assessment after a nasty blow and never returned.

France travel to England on 9 February while Wales stay on the continent to play Italy on 10 February.

Wales U20s Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues); Tomi Lewis (Scarlets), Tom Hoppe (Dragons), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Deon Smith (Dragons); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Harri Morgan (Ospreys); Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Blues), Jac Price (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Aberavon/Scarlets), Taine Basham (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (Leicester - capt)

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Nick English (Bristol Bears), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Ellis Thomas (Llanelli), Jamie Hill (Cardiff Blues), Sam Costelow (Leicester), Joe Roberts (Scarlets).