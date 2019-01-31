Women's Six Nations 2019: Two changes for Wales v France

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales women are aiming for a run of Six Nations wins according to fly-half Elinor Snowsill

Women's Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: GGL Stadium, Montpellier Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on BBC Sport website.

Head coach Rowland Phillips has made two changes to his team for Wales' opening match in the Women's Six Nations against France.

Hannah Jones and Alisha Butchers return with Jones will partnering Alicia McComish in the centre while Butchers returns in the back row.

Beth Lewis moves to number eight in place of injured Sioned Harries and Manon Johnes switches to the open side.

"We made such huge progress during the autumn," said Phillips.

"It was important to continue to build on the momentum we created."

"Physicality will be key against France on Saturday," added Phillips.

"That is their strength and they will come out flying. That is an area we have been working on.

"Playing France away from home is the only place you'll experience such a cauldron in terms of the huge crowd and welcome and that's something the players must embrace and feed off."

France are the defending champions, having completed a Grand Slam in 2018.

Wales: Lauren Smyth (Ospreys); Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets), Hannah Jones (Scarlets), Alicia McComish (Dragons), Lisa Neumann (RGC); Robyn Wilkins (Blues), Keira Bevan (Ospreys); Caryl Thomas (Dragons), Carys Phillips (capt, Ospreys), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets) Manon Johnes (Blues), Bethan Lewis (Dragons)

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Cara Hope (Ospreys), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Natalia John (Ospreys), Alex Callender (Scarlets) , Ffion Lewis (Scarlets); Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears), Jess Kavanagh (RGC)