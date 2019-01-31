Simon Hammersley: Newcastle Falcons full-back signs new deal

Simon Hammersley first joined Newcastle while studying at Durham University

Newcastle full-back Simon Hammersley has signed a new two-year contract.

The 25-year-old has become a key member of the Falcons side and has played 96 times for the club since making his first-team debut in 2014.

"It was an easy decision on my part. I love it up here," Hammersley told the club website.

"The club is in great shape. Everything is set up to be successful and we're working hard to get the most out of the huge ability we have in the squad."

Hammersley is the sixth Falcons player to agree a new deal since the start of the year, following Mark Wilson, John Hardie, Sinoti Sinoti, Kyle Cooper and Sam Lockwood.