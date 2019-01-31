Ulster sign Australia second row Sam Carter from ACT Brumbies

Sam Carter last played for Australia in 2017

Ulster have announced that Australia international second row Sam Carter will join the Irish province from ACT Brumbies this summer.

Carter, 29, made his Test debut for the Wallabies against France in June 2014 and has earned 16 caps in total.

He made his first appearance for the Brumbies in 2011 and now has 105 Super Rugby caps.

Carter's signing will add extra depth to coach Dan McFarland's options in the second row.

The son of former Wallaby David Carter, Sam attended The Scots College in Sydney, before going on to represent Sydney University.

He made his debut for the Brumbies against the Melbourne Rebels, and in 2018 became just the 12th player to make 100 appearances for the club.

In February 2017, Carter was named as Brumbies co-captain alongside Christian Leali'ifano, who himself enjoyed a successful four-month stint at Ulster last season, and they have jointly led the side over the past two Super Rugby campaigns.

"I look forward to joining Ulster later in the year and I'm excited by the prospect of playing with the team at Kingspan Stadium," said Carter.

"The opportunity to compete within the northern hemisphere tournaments represents a new challenge for me and is something I feel ready for."

'Renowned for leadership'

Commenting on the deal, McFarland, said: "We're really happy that Sam has chosen to come to Ulster Rugby and we look forward to welcoming him to the club and the province.

"In addition to his undoubted quality on the field, Sam is renowned for his leadership, having shared the captaincy of the Brumbies over the past couple of seasons.

"Sam has an excellent work ethic and a strong set piece game, where he has led one of Super Rugby's top line-outs over the past five years.

"He will add another level of experience and leadership to our forward pack and will significantly enhance competition for places within our squad."