Six Nations 2019: Scotland hand Sam Johnson debut v Italy

Sam Johnson has been in consistently good form for Glasgow over the past two seasons

Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC television & online; listen on Radio Scotland; follow live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow centre Sam Johnson will make his Scotland debut in their Six Nations opener against Italy on Saturday.

The Australia-born midfielder, 25, who qualified via residency last summer, was named in the autumn squad but a knee injury delayed his Test entrance.

Newcastle flanker Gary Graham and Leicester hooker Jake Kerr could also make their debuts off the bench.

Blair Kinghorn starts at left wing, Sam Skinner at blind-side and Ben Toolis at lock in an all-Edinburgh front five.

Tommy Seymour takes over from Sean Maitland, who has failed to recover sufficiently from a hamstring injury sustained playing for Saracens, on the right wing.

Hooker Fraser Brown, lock Jonny Gray and flanker Hamish Watson are among those missing through injury.

Ryan Wilson returns at number eight, with Josh Strauss on the bench.

Finn Russell reverts to fly-half, having finished the autumn series at inside centre, with Adam Hastings among the replacements.

Graham, the son of former Scotland prop George, was in England's Six Nations training squad last year before switching his allegiance back to his native country.

With Skinner, who made his Test debut at lock in the autumn, starting at blind-side, head coach Gregor Townsend has two back-row options on the bench.

Although Brown is close to a comeback, George Turner is still sidelined, so Edinburgh-born Kerr has won the race among three uncapped hookers to provide back-up to first-choice Stuart McInally, who returns to the starting XV.

Kerr, 22, is the older brother of Scottish 1500m runner Josh Kerr, the European junior champion.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne - captain); Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Jake Kerr (Leicester Tigers), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Gary Graham (Newcastle), Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks), Ali Price Warriors), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle).